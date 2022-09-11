Australian public holiday confirmed to remember Queen

An image of Queen Elizabeth II is illuminated on the sail of the Sydney Opera House on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Australia will have a one-off public holiday on September 22 as the nation holds a memorial service day for Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the holiday on Sunday.

"That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," he told ABC's Insiders program.

Anthony Albanese

"I spoke to all premiers and chief ministers yesterday and I'm writing to them formally this morning ... they will have received their letters by now. They have all agreed that it's appropriate that it be a one-off national public holiday."

The Queen's funeral in London has been confirmed for Monday, September 19.

Mr Albanese said the Queen was a much respected figure in Australia. He will head to London along with past prime ministers to attend the funeral.

Federal parliament has been cancelled for the coming week, following the Queen's death but Mr Albanese said the lost time will be made up.

"We will work through the potential dates. One of the days will be devoted to people being able to give their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth," he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton supports the concept of a public holiday in honour of the Queen.

Australia typically recognises 11 nationwide public holidays, including one for the Queen's Birthday, most commonly held in June, which did not align with her actual April birth date.