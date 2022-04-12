Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Baby one more time: Britney expecting third child

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images
    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images

    American pop star Britney Spears has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

    In an Instagram post of Monday, the 40-year-old not only revealed her pregnancy, but also appeared to announce that she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari (28), calling him her "husband".

    Spears described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first she dismissed as weight gain.

    "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

    The pop star also recounted how she suffered depression during a previous pregnancy and how she now feels women can more openly discuss their mental health while pregnant.

    "This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!" she wrote.

    In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children. 

    In November, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $US60 million ($NZ87 million) estate. 

    Spears has two sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15) from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter