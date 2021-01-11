Brisbane lockdown ends, masks to remain

Greater Brisbane's lockdown will end on Monday night, but face masks will remain mandatory for 10 more days amid concerns over undetected coronavirus cases in the region.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says residents of the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands will be able to leave their homes for any reason from 6pm Monday.

The three-day lockdown in the region seems to have contained the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19, as there have been no new cases of community transmission reported since Friday.

"Can I thank people in the greater Brisbane region for responding in the way that they did, it has been absolutely truly remarkable," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

"So, I can announce that the reward for their sacrifice is that we are able to end our lockdown."

Queensland is on high alert after a cleaner at one of Brisbane's quarantine hotels was initially diagnosed with the UK virus strain.

The highly contagious variant has potentially been active in the community since January 2 but no further locally acquired cases have been detected, so far.

It will be mandatory for people living in greater Brisbane region carry and wear facemasks indoors over the next 10 days, the premier said.

Masks will be required in supermarkets, shops, indoor markets, hospitals and aged care facilities, places of worship, libraries, indoor recreational facilities, such as cinemas and art galleries, and gyms.

However, people working in places where they can socially-distance do not have to wear masks.

"As we know this UK variant, the reason why we did it (lockdown) and why we're continuing to wear our masks in those public areas, is because this is a highly contagious strain, 70 per cent more contagious, and we don't want to see that in our community," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says contact-tracers have found 370 contacts of the quarantine hotel cleaner with 172 testing negative for the virus and the others still getting tested.

However, they're racing to find "less risky contacts" who visited three venues at the same time as the woman in southern Brisbane last week.

They include Woolworths at Calamvale North between 11am and 12pm on January 3, Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown between 7.30am and 8am on January 5 and a Sunnybank Hills newsagent between 8am and 8.15am on January 5.

"I'm not sure we've found everyone who attended those three venues yet," Dr Young said.

"So it's really important that anyone who has attended one of those three particular venues ... comes forward as soon as possible."

Dr Young called for people to continue to get tested, particularly in the Calamvale North and Algester areas after 18,904 tests were conducted on Sunday.

"Please make sure if you've got any symptoms at all you come forward and if you've been in any of those venues during those timeframes, please come forward," she said.

Four new virus cases were reported in hotel quarantine, two Emirates crew members and two passengers who had arrived from the UAE, on Monday.

Two of those people had travelled to the UK, but Dr Young said it was too early to know if they had the more contagious strain of the virus.