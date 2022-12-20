Call to buy local despite toxic spinach recall

Baby spinach products have been removed from supermarket shelves, with Food Standards warning they may have been contaminated with unsafe plant material. Photo: Getty Images

Australians are being warned to avoid a bad batch of spinach after the number of people affected in the state of New South Wales almost doubled in the past 24 hours.

Yet shoppers have been urged not to avoid the leafy greens altogether in the lead-up to Christmas.

Baby spinach products were removed from supermarket shelves across the country in recent days, with Food Standards warning they may have been contaminated with unsafe plant material.

A child was among those hospitalised following the recall of potentially contaminated spinach products, which had reached all states and territories except for Western Australia by Sunday.

To Sunday, 164 people in NSW have reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, up from 90 on Saturday, and at least 42 sought medical attention.

At least 26 calls have been made to the Poisons Information Centre by Queenslanders experiencing a range of symptoms, including a child admitted to hospital overnight who has since been discharged.

ACT Health is investigating several potential cases there.

In Victoria, the health department confirmed on Monday a total of 20 people have attended hospital emergency departments after consuming baby spinach.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged people not to forgo buying local produce apart from the specific brand of spinach.

"Our farmers have done it pretty tough and we should all be trying to buy local as much as we can," he told reporters on Monday.

"There's a narrow problem here. It's significant. But don't read down to think that a whole raft of products are unsafe. That's not the advice."

His sentiments were echoed by peak industry body AUSVEG which urged Australians to keep supporting vegetable growers, saying the recall was limited to spinach from a single farm in Victoria.

Australians who consumed the products should watch out for symptoms including delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision and dry mouth and skin.

People who experience any of the symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The affected products are:

* Riviera Farms branded baby spinach

* Fresh Salad Co Fresh and Fast Stir Fry

* Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad

* Coles Spinach 60g, 120g, 280g

* Coles Chef Blend Tender Leaf 150g

* Coles Baby Leaf Blend 300g

* Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad 250g, 300g

* Coles Kitchen Roast Pumpkin Fetta & Walnut Salad 265g

* Coles Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl 240g

* Coles Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad 280g

* Coles Kitchens Egg And Spinach Pots 100g