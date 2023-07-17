Claim drone dropped drugs into Melbourne prison

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people accused of using a drone to fly drugs into a Melbourne prison could soon be behind bars themselves.
It is alleged the drone was used to traffick drugs into Port Phillip Prison at Truganina in March, with authorities finding a milk carton with the illicit drugs and nicotine patches on site.
Properties in Mount Waverley and Brunswick West were raided on Thursday, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.
Items were also seized including a drone, four grams of methamphetamine, 3.2 grams of heroin, a sword, identification documents with various names and several mobile phones.
The pair have been charged with a range of drug offences and introducing an item into prison, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison.
The woman was granted bail to reappear in court on October 26, while the man is expected to face court on Monday.