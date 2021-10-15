Climate change: Queen irritated by leaders who are just talk

Friday, 15 October 2021

    The Queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow. Photo: Reuters
    The Queen has been overheard saying that she is irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.

    Elizabeth is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow that runs from October 31 to November 12. 

    The conference aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement and agreed to try to limit human-caused global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

    But the 95-year-old monarch said she still does not know who is attending.

    "Extraordinary isn’t it. I’ve been hearing all about Cop," she told Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of her oldest son Prince Charles, and the presiding officer of the Welsh assembly.

    "Still don’t know who is coming..."

    "We only know about people who are not coming... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do," the Queen said in a conversation picked up by a microphone. 

     

     

