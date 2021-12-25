Covid for Christmas: NSW sets record for most cases

With thousands in isolation after contracting Covid-19 and scores more unable to see loved ones thanks to cancelled flights and closed borders, the 'most wonderful time of the year' is looking grim in NSW.

Those still able to celebrate are unlikely to get a normal Christmas Day either, with 6288 new cases reported on Saturday as infections continuing skyrocketing.

That's a rise of 676 on the number reported the day before and a new record for NSW.

No new deaths were reported.

Testing numbers dropped significantly, with more than 149,000 people being swabbed, about 15,000 fewer than the day before.

The number of people in hospital with the virus nudged slightly higher, to 388, an increase of six.

But one fewer person is in intensive care, taking the total to 52.

Most of those hospitalised are unvaccinated, NSW Health says.

But the good news is that the state is now all but guaranteed to reach it's goal of 95 per cent vaccination coverage, with the share of people with at least one dose hitting that target on Saturday.

The spiralling outbreak is swamping contact tracers, overwhelming testing sites and affecting flight schedules as authorities reintroduce mask rules.

Dozens of Jetstar and Qantas domestic flights out of Sydney were cancelled on Christmas Eve as frontline staff deemed close contacts were forced to get tested and isolate as the virus spreads through the city.

The situation has also prompted the government to reintroduce some restrictions that were only wound back on December 15.

More than 30,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in NSW in the days since.

Masks are again required in indoor settings, with hospitality venues to return to the one person per two-square metre rule and QR codes to be compulsory again from Monday.

While no restrictions will impact Christmas gatherings at homes on Saturday, those still able to celebrate are encouraged to take Covid-19 precautions where ever possible.

Revellers should undertake rapid antigen tests before gathering, should prioritise ventilation and should ask elderly visitors to sit outside on the verandah, NSW Health says.

Victoria cases

Another 2108 Victorians are spending Christmas Day in isolation after contracting COVID-19, as some testing sites close due to demand.

The state recorded a further six deaths with authorities managing almost 17,600 active cases as of Saturday.

There are 361 patients in Victoria's hospitals, slightly down on the seven-day average of 383.

There are 71 patients in intensive care, four fewer than Friday, and 42 on ventilation, a decrease of two.

More than 92 per cent per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

Health officials say the daily increase in infections came from more than 83,000 results processed by testers.

At least six testing sites in Melbourne became so overwhelmed they had to close by 9.30am.

Among the closed sites are The Alfred's walk-through, as well as Monash University and Royal Children's Hospital drive-through sites.

Other sites have long wait times, including Melbourne Showgrounds drive through with a three-hour wait. A number of other testing locations have closed for Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, dozens of cancelled domestic Christmas Eve flights have meant last-minute disappointment for thousands of travellers.

Around a dozen flights out of Melbourne Airport were affected, with more Jetstar and Qantas trips disrupted out of Sydney.

However many flights did take off as scheduled and further problems were not expected on Saturday.

The disruptions were caused by restrictions which have meant some airline staff must get tested and isolate.

It is believed some of Melbourne's latest cases have spread from Christmas carol rehearsals and performances at Melbourne's St Paul's Cathedral.

Members of the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Choir, the Melbourne University Choral Society, Box Hill Chorale, the RMP Brass Consort and the Melbourne Highland Pipe Band were all involved in the events.

The health department says seven new cases are linked to the choir and orchestra performing Carols in the Cathedral, a series of four concerts held last week.

It issued a reminder that singing can increase virus transmission, and said anyone thinking of attending group singing over Christmas should monitor for symptoms.

As of Friday all people aged over eight who are visiting hospitality, entertainment venues and offices must wear a face mask.

Masks will also be required at all major events with more than 30,000 patrons, including the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, but can be removed while seated outdoors.

Masks are already required in retail settings, for hospitality workers and on public transport, but not inside households.

The government is also recommending Victorians work from home over the festive season and hospitality venues are being asked to consider providing a seated-only service.

A lockdown is not being considered because of the state's high vaccination rate.