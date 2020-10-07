Covid relief talks with Democrats called off

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election, even as cases of the virus are on the rise across much of the country before flu season.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, a day after emerging from a Washington hospital stay for Covid-19 treatment.

Trump's surprise move came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said during an interview with NBC's Face the Nation that progress was being made in her negotiations with the Trump administration on a bill to build on the more than $US3 trillion ($NZ4.5 trillion) in coronavirus aid enacted into law earlier this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a business conference the US economic expansion was "far from complete" following the deep contraction stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

A failure by the United States to provide further relief, Powell warned, "would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

Following Trump's announcement breaking off negotiations, US stocks were down more than 2% in late afternoon trading.

In recent days, financial markets were hopeful progress toward a Covid-19 vaccine and another round of economic stimulus from Congress would boost the US economy, which has been showing signs of renewed weakness.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been talking regularly over the past week or so as they attempted to narrow the gap between a recent Democratic call for around $US2.2 trillion in new spending to battle the pandemic and bolster the economy, versus around $US1.6 trillion sought by the administration.

It was not clear whether enough Senate Republicans would have gotten behind any deal, however.

Trump drew rebukes from Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

His tweet ending talks for a new round of stimulus spooked Wall Street, sending stocks down as much as 2% from their session highs, a serious hit at one of the metrics that the Republican president has held up as a sign of success.

Trump's action drew immediate criticism from congressional Democrats and at least one Republican, who said more was needed to help the millions who have lost their jobs in a health crisis that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

After days of conflicting messages from doctors and aides about his condition, Trump (74) showed he still had what it takes to fire off his signature tweets while being treated with powerful medications including steroids.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday after three nights in the hospital. Officials said he was working from makeshift office space in the residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access.

Support for his Democratic rival Joe Biden has grown by about four percentage points since mid-September, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling from October 2 to 6, with 52% of likely voters backing Biden compared to 40% for Trump.

'SHOWED HIS TRUE COLOURS'

"Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colours: putting himself first at the expense of the country," Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, adding, "the White House is in complete disarray."

In a call with fellow Democrats, Pelosi suggested Trump's judgment had been affected by one of the drugs he was taking, the steroid dexamethasone, which is normally used in the most severe cases of Covid-19.

"There are people who thought, who think that steroids have an impact on your thinking," Pelosi said, according to a person who had been on the call.

Trump's doctor said on Tuesday that the president reported no Covid-19 symptoms and was doing "extremely well."

Republican Representative John Katko also criticised the decision to break off talks.

"With lives at stake, we cannot afford to stop negotiations on a relief package," Katko said on Twitter. "I strongly urge the President to rethink this move."

The bipartisan House Problems Solvers Caucus released a statement condemning the end of talks.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said he agreed with Trump's decision, telling reporters that "his view was that they were not going to produce a result and we need to concentrate on what’s achievable."

Democrats' chances of capturing a Senate majority inched higher in recent days as three nonpartisan US elections analysts added Lindsey Graham's seat to the list of now-10 Senate seats in play, which includes eight potentially vulnerable Republicans and two vulnerable Democrats.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in that chamber.

McConnell aims to keep his focus on pushing through with confirming Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.

That nomination presented Trump and his fellow Republicans with an opportunity to turn the focus of the presidential campaign away from the coronavirus, prior to Trump's illness.

Trump had no public events listed for Tuesday and it was unclear when he would resume a full schedule of presidential duties and campaigning ahead of Election Day, November 3. He has not been seen in public since Monday night but tweeted that he was looking forward to a scheduled second debate with Democratic election opponent Joe Biden on October 15.

The United States has the world's highest death toll from the pandemic, with more than 210,000 deaths.

Many Trump aides and confidants have been diagnosed with the disease since he revealed Friday that he had tested positive, intensifying scrutiny and criticism of the administration's handling of the pandemic.

The top US military leaders are isolating after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the coronavirus, Pentagon officials said.