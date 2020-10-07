Covid vaccine could be ready by year's end: WHO

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters

A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization says.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for solidarity and political commitment by all leaders to ensure equal distribution of vaccines when they become available.

"We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope," Tedros said in final remarks to the WHO's Executive Board, without elaborating.

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO's COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

The two-day board meeting, which examined the global response to the pandemic, heard calls from countries including Germany, Britain and Australia for reforms to strengthen the UN agency.

US President Donald Trump's administration has strongly criticised the WHO's role in the crisis, accusing it of being too close to China and not doing enough to question Beijing's actions late last year when the virus first emerged in Wuhan.

Tedros has dismissed the suggestions and said his agency has kept the world informed.

Three independent panels reviewing WHO performance including its 2005 International Health Regulations - which set guidelines on trade and travel restrictions imposed during health emergencies - gave updates on their work.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, met for the first time last month.

"We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening," Tedros said. "But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organisation.

"During our transformation we promised this, we promised to keep change as a constant," he said, referring to his programme since taking the helm in 2017.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration has told vaccine developers it wants at least two months of safety data from half of their trial volunteers in order to authorize emergency use.

The FDA released the guidance laying out more stringent recommendations for drugmakers hoping to apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for their experimental vaccines.

The New York Times reported this week that the guidelines had been blocked by the White House. However, the FDA released a document containing a summary of advice it had given to vaccine makers suggesting the additional safety measure earlier on Tuesday. It later released the new guidance.

"Being open and clear about the circumstances under which the issuance of an emergency use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine would be appropriate and is critical to building public confidence and ensuring the use of Covid-19 vaccines once available," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division responsible for approving vaccines, said in a statement.

The White House could still force authorization of a vaccine without that additional safety data. Doing so would put it in open disagreement with the FDA and its career scientists, and add to the perception that politics was playing a role in pushing out a vaccine.

If the agency follows its own guidelines, it is unlikely to authorize a vaccine before sometime in late November.

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech are currently expected to be the first to announce results from a late-stage US clinical trial.

About half the volunteers in the 44,000-subject Phase III trial had received the second dose of the two-shot vaccine by late September.

The head of the US government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine development programme said on Tuesday efficacy data on one or two vaccines will be available within the next month or two, and that there should be enough supply to immunize 30 million people during November and December.

Moderna Inc appears likely to be the second company after Pfizer that will have US trial data available for an EUA review.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla tweeted on Tuesday that the company had not discussed the FDA's standards with the White House, saying that could compromise the agency's independence.

The FDA's "public servants are known for their high integrity and scientific expertise and we have full faith in their ability to set appropriate standards for the approval of a Covid vaccine or treatment," Bourla said.

The FDA expects to hold separate meetings of its vaccine advisory committee before issuing an emergency use authorization for any experimental shot.