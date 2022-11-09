Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Deadly quake hits Nepal

    A strong earthquake has struck Nepal, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the district of Doti, officials say.

    Five others were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed early on Wednesday, Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti, said. 

    Nepal's seismological centre set the quake at a magnitude of 6.6.

    The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had put the quake at a magnitude of 5.6. It was centred about 158km northeast of Pilibhit, a city in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, at a depth of 10km.

    Media reports after the quake showed that tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and surrounding areas.

    India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

     

    Reuters

