Sunday, 16 October 2022

Death toll climbs at Turkish mine

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    President Tayyip Erdogan visited the mine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
    President Tayyip Erdogan visited the mine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
    The death toll after an explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province as reached 41, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed. 

    Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued by the teams or got out by themselves.

    Soylu also said one miner was discharged from hospital while 10 were still receiving treatment in Bartin and Istanbul.

    Authorities said Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident but initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.

    The mine belongs to the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises.

    Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a fire in the mine was largely contained but fire isolation and cooling efforts were continuing after an incident that took place 350 metres below ground.

    In 2014, 301 workers were killed in Turkey 's worst ever mining disaster in the western town of Soma, 350km south of Istanbul.

    Reuters

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter