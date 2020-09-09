Deaths, new cases increase in Victoria

Victoria's Wednesday spike has struck again, with 11 coronavirus deaths and 76 new cases.

The deaths take the state toll to 694 and the national figure to 781.

It's the first time since Saturday that fatalities have been in double figures.

Wednesday has proved a stubborn day as the numbers for the state's second wave steadily subside.

The fatalities and new cases are the same as they were last Saturday.

But Wednesday's increase is still below the Melbourne 14-day average of 78.6

Victorians are now fixated on the two-week case average, a key indicator for the government's "roadmap" out of the state's second wave of COVID-19.

Victoria has enlisted the support of NSW to boost its much-maligned contact tracing efforts.

The state health department confirmed metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day average has hit 78.6 despite new infections lifting slightly to 55 on Tuesday.

It means some Melbourne workplaces and schools are inching closer to reopening from September 28 if the average drops below 50.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman is predicting Victoria should be down to 20 cases a day in two weeks if current trends continue.

In the face of criticism from the prime minister, Premier Daniel Andrews said a team of officials would visit NSW later this week to look at that state's contact tracing system.

"NSW are dealing with very small numbers of cases," he told reporters.

"That's a different challenge to dealing with hundreds and thousands.

"They may have some insights into what we can expect to confront. Not right now, but in three weeks, four weeks, five weeks time."

Asked if the NSW contact tracing system could have contained Victoria's hotel quarantine outbreak, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said: "Yes, that's my belief."

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton told 3AW he wished the system was as "robust" then as it is now but couldn't say if NSW's team would have stopped the second wave.

Meanwhile, regional Victoria's 14-day average is sitting at 4.9 - below its "third step" threshold, which also requires a fortnight without a "mystery" case.