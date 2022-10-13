Fight breaks out on Jetstar flight

A "terrifying" brawl forced a Jetstar flight to turn back on Tuesday night.

Video taken by a fellow passenger showed the moment two men came to punches and were forcibly pulled apart on the Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

The fight broke out just 24 minutes after takeoff. After the incident occurred, the plane's pilot allegedly made a decision to turn around and return to Melbourne Airport.

Instead of heading to Brisbane, the plane flew back to the airport. After landing, Australian Federal Police officers escorted the two men from the aircraft.