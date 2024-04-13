Five confrimed dead after stabbing spree in Sydney mall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Media are reporting four people are dead after a stabbing incident at a shopping centre in Sydney.
A shopping centre in Sydney's east has been evacuated amid reports of multiple stabbings and potentially a number of deaths.
The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that four people are dead after the incident, but this has not been confirmed.
The ABC is reporting 'one man with a knife' was at the mall and possibly shot.
NSW Police said emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm after reports of multiple people being stabbed."
A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction," police said in a statement.
It said an operation was underway with shoppers being evacuated.