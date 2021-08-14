Saturday, 14 August 2021

Four deaths, record 466 new Covid cases in NSW

    Passengers wearing face masks walk across a train platform at Sydney's Central Station. Photo: Reuters
    New South Wales reported a record 466 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, officials said, as Australia's most populous state remained in tight lockdown.

    "This is the largest jump we have seen in a night," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

    "It's fair to say that we are extremely concerned about the situation that we're in, in New South Wales."

    Officials warned the state's infections could surge further in coming days as they reported four more people had died, taking the number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 42.

    Of the new cases, at least 60 are people who spent time in the community while infectious, Berejiklian said.

    Reuters

