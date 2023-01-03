Four NZers survive chopper crash that killed four

An experienced pilot and three members of one family died and a child is in a critical condition after a helicopter crashed following a mid-air collision with another helicopter on the Gold Coast.

Pilot Ashley Jenkinson (40) a British husband and wife (65 and 57) and a 36-year-old New South Wales woman related to the couple have been confirmed as the four victims killed when their chopper fell heavily into a sandbank after colliding with another helicopter near the Sea World theme park on Monday afternoon.

The NSW woman's 10-year-old son is in a critical condition in hospital, while a 33-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl related to her are also being treated for serious injuries.

The second helicopter's windscreen was shattered but the pilot managed to land it on the sand bar. Five of the six people aboard sustained glass shrapnel wounds.

The passengers on this helicopter included a 27-year-old Western Australian woman and two families from New Zealand who were travelling together: a 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman from one family and a 48-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from the other.

Mr Jenkinson, a father who had instructed numerous novice pilots, has been remembered as a "great mate" and "an absolute legend".

Andy Taylor recalled the bond forged when the pair assisted victims of flooding in northern NSW in 2022.

"Today we lost one of the biggest legends, Ash Jenkinson, you were a gentleman!!" he said.

Colleague Penny Wilson said Mr Jenkinson had "such golden of heart, cheeky sense of humour and always such a laugh to be around".

"An amazing pilot. Always so kind, helpful, and supportive. A true gentleman, and always willing to lend a hand," former colleague Lucy Kuhn said.

Two UK citizens were also among the four people killed in the helicopter Mr Jenkinson had been piloting.

"We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities," a UK foreign office spokesperson told AAP.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators are probing the crash and have salvaged both helicopters from the sand bar.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said it appears that the main rotor of Mr Jenkinson's aircraft, which was taking off, hit the second helicopter's cockpit as it came in to land.

"Now, exactly whether that was the very first point of impact - we're yet to determine," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"But that in itself has led to the main rotor in the gearbox separating from the main (Mr Jenkinson's) helicopter, which then had no lift and has fallen heavily to the ground."

Mr Mitchell said it was "remarkable" the second pilot had managed to land in the circumstances and the situation could have been far worse otherwise.

"The presence of mind to be able to land that helicopter, particularly considering the damage that we know has occurred on that front left-hand seat of the helicopter, it does appear to have been a remarkable job to have got it down," he said.

A preliminary report is expected to be published within eight weeks.

"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," a spokesperson for Sea World Helicopters said.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks offered its condolences to people impacted by the crash, with dozens of guests at Sea World witnessing it.

"While Sea World Helicopters is an independent professional operator, VRTP is working with emergency services and the authorities to provide every possible assistance," the company said in a statement.

"We are providing support to our team members who have been emotionally affected by the tragedy."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk offered her condolences to all involved.

"My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident," she tweeted.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was shocked by the tragic incident on the Gold Coast.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving," he tweeted.

The Gold Coast council has set up an area for people to leave flowers for victims, which was witnessed by hundreds of people.