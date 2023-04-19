Fugees rapper denies $32m for campaign contribution

Pras Michel faces criminal conspiracy, foreign lobbying and campaign finance charges for allegedly plotting with a fugitive financier to influence the administrations of former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Rapper Prakazrel "Pras Michel" of the Fugees has told a jury he received millions from Malaysian financier Jho Low to help him get a photo with former US president Barack Obama.

Michel faces criminal conspiracy, foreign lobbying and campaign finance charges for allegedly plotting with Low to attempt to influence the administrations of Obama and former President Donald Trump.

Before a jury in Washington, the Grammy winner said on Tuesday he received $US20 million ($NZ32 million) from the financier over the photo.

Low, who is now a fugitive accused of embezzling $US4.5 billion from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, did not direct him to make campaign donations with the money for the photo.

Michel said he used some of the funds for three friends to attend $US40,000-a-plate fundraisers for Obama and did not know it was improper to do this.

"When you received the money from Jho Low, you used it to make political contributions," federal prosecutor John Keller said in a Washington court.

"No," Michel responded, defying expectations by testifying at the trial. "Once he gave me the money, it was my discretion how I spent the money because it's my money."

He described the funds from Low as "free money."

It is illegal for foreigners to donate to US election campaigns, and it is also against the law to pay someone else to make a campaign contribution.

Michel is accused of involvement with Low in three schemes, for which prosecutors say he was paid millions of dollars.

In the first, prosecutors claim that Michel violated federal election laws by funnelling about $US2 million from Low into Obama's 2012 campaign coffers and masking the source of the funds by using straw donors.

Michel is also accused of seeking to convince the Trump-era Justice Department to drop its civil and criminal investigations into Low over the 1MDB scandal, and trying to lobby the United States on behalf of China to send Chinese businessman Guo Wengui to China.