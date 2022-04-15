Friday, 15 April 2022

Harry and Meghan visit Queen

    Megan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry quit royal duties in 2020 and now live in the US. Photo...
    Megan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry quit royal duties in 2020 and now live in the US. Photo: Reuters

    Prince Harry and wife, Meghan, have paid a visit to the Queen at her home in Windsor Castle, his spokesperson has confirmed.

    The couple stopped by the United Kingdom on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, the spokesperson said, adding that Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother.

    Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

    The Sun reported that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also saw his father Prince Charles during the visit to Windsor Castle.

    The tabloid said was the couple's first joint trip to Britain since they quit royal duties in March 2020.

    Harry, who moved to the United States with Meghan, did not attend last month's memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

    His non-attendance followed a disagreement with the government over security protection.

    The Queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from mobility problems and did not attend the annual Maundy service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Thursday.

    She will also not attend an Easter Sunday service at Windsor. 

     

    Reuters

