Heavy snow in Japan halts transport

Vehicles stuck on a highway in Koga, Shiga prefecture, on Friday. Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS

Heavy snow across much of Japan has grounded 100 flights, blocked dozens of roads and disrupted train services, government authorities and operators say.

Domestic airlines including ANA 9202.T, Japan Airlines 9201.T and others cancelled a total of 100 flights due to the snow as of noon on Friday, according to the land ministry.

Parts of 31 highways were closed in central and eastern Japan, while 54 central Tokyo expressway exits were blocked, the ministry said.

Services on more than a dozen train routes in central and eastern Japan had suspended operations or were planning to do so, the land ministry said.

East Japan Railway 9020.T, the country's biggest train operator, said a high-speed service between Tokyo and the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata would be suspended later on Friday.

Major delivery service firms including Yamato Transport 9064.T and Sagawa Express 9143.T said their delivery services may experience delays until Saturday.