Hipkins to attend meeting between Biden and Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea

Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Papua New Guinea later this month to attend a meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Pacific leaders.

Hipkins will leave for Port Moresby for the United States - Pacific Summit on 21May.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also expected to attend.

The historic trip follows the administration's increased focus on the Pacific region, and efforts to counter China's influence.

President Biden's plans were only confirmed this week, in a statement saying he would make the stop while travelling from the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima in Japan, to the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney, Australia.

"President Biden will meet with Prime Minister Marape of Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island Forum leaders to follow up on the first-ever US-Pacific Island Summit in Washington, DC last fall.

"The leaders will discuss ways to deepen cooperation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth," the statement said.

"As a Pacific nation, the United States has deep historical and people-to-people ties with the Pacific Islands, and this visit - the first time a sitting US President has visited a Pacific Island country - further reinforces this critical partnership."

Hipkins' office says more details will be available next week.