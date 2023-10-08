Hipkins condemns 'terror attacks' on Israel

Rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has spoken about the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza, saying there is "no justification" for the attacks by Hamas.

The New Zealand government called for the immediate cessation of violence, with hundreds of people killed in Israel and Gaza after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades on Saturday.

More than 250 people have been killed in Israel, with more than 230 people in Gaza killed in retaliatory strikes.

It was the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, Reuters reports.

"We will take mighty vengeance for this black day," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Hamas launched a cruel and wicked war. We will win this war but the price is too heavy to bear."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

"This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers and its settlers," he said in a speech. "What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy."

The site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

In an official statement today, Hipkins said New Zealand "condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles".

Hipkins said New Zealand had designated the military wing of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, and recognised Israel's right to defend itself."

"We are very concerned that the situation will escalate in the coming days and New Zealand again calls for restraint, the protection of non-combatants, and the upholding of international humanitarian law by all parties."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: ODT files

Other political leaders including National's Christopher Luxon, Act's David Seymour and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman have also condemned the attacks.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Hipkins said there was "no justification" for these attacks.

Hipkins said 87 New Zealanders are registered as being in Israel. One is in Palestinian territory.

They are advised to: remain security-conscious, monitor local media and stay informed of developments and register on SafeTravel and, if you require consular assistance, contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Earlier, the NZ Jewish Council criticised a statement from Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta calling for the immediate end to violence in Gaza and Israel as being "less than unequivocal".

Mahuta said New Zealand was "deeply concerned" about the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Gaza. In a statement, Mahuta said it was essential to protect all civilians, and uphold international humanitarian law.

But NZ Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses said the majority of the Jewish community here (in New Zealand) would be disappointed by that statement."

She told RNZ that the Jewish community here is "sick with worry".

An international relations expert believed New Zealand must take a strong stance in condemning the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Prof Robert Patman

Otago University politics professor Robert Patman is glad Mahuta has spoken out, calling for the immediate cessation of violence.

There can be no military solution to the conflict, he said, but New Zealand can work with like-minded countries and lend its voice calling for a diplomatic and political solution.

"New Zealand needs to make its voice prominent to back Brazil's attempts to bring this to the UN Security Council," he said today.

"The only way to facilitate that is for countries like New Zealand to raise their voice and say, what we're witnessing is the symptoms of a conflict, but it's not tackling its causes."

Meanwhile, a New Zealand-based group supporting Palestine, believes the New Zealand government bears heavy responsibility for the Hamas attacks.

John Minto from Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa said it was not surprising that bombings have happened.

He said like other Western countries, New Zealand had failed to hold Israel to account for what he termed war crimes over decades including the longest military occupation in modern history carried out by Israel.

Minto believed New Zealand should reassess its policy on the Middle East and demand that Israel adopt a timetable to implement international law and United Nations resolutions.

- additional reporting Reuters