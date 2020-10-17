Infant rescued from fatal crash wreckage

An infant has been rescued from the wreckage of a crash which claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman on the NSW Central Coast.

Police say the head-on smash involved a Subaru WRX and a Toyota Landcruiser on the Pacific Highway near Colongra Bay Road, at Lake Munmorah, just after 8pm on Friday.

The Landcruiser, with the woman at the wheel, struck a power pole as a result of the collision and she died at the scene.

Her passenger, a five-month-old girl, was freed from the vehicle by witnesses before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for observation.

The driver of the Subaru, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and observation.

His 28-year-old male passenger was transported with minor injuries.

Specialist police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old woman has died after being struck by a campervan on the state's mid north coast.

Police say she was setting up her vehicle at Lansdowne Forest, north of Taree, when it began to roll and knocked her to the ground about 6.15pm on Friday.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but died shortly after arriving at Port Macquarie Hospital.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.