Italian rally a first time for Paddon

Hayden Paddon hopes to say "arrivederci" to his competitors this weekend.

Paddon and co-driver John Kennard are taking on the high-speed asphalt roads around Rome and nearby Fiuggi for the first time at the Rally di Roma Capitale in Italy.

The rally is the sixth round of the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship.

Cromwell-based Paddon leads the ERC drivers’ championship and is the No 1 seed in this rally’s 34-strong entry list, but he is not underestimating the challenges of competing against some fast local competitors in the BRC Racing-prepared Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car.

"We are getting to the business end of the championship now with the Rome event the first of three tarmac rallies to wrap up the ERC season," Paddon said.

"We’re at the point where it’s almost irrelevant where we finish in the rally. The sole focus is to finish ahead of our main championship rivals to maintain or extend our points advantage.

"We’ll be watching what they do closely."

Paddon and Kennard each have 142 points in their respective driver/co-driver championships.

Second place is held by Latvian Martin Sesks with 108 points, and Mads Ostberg is third with 80 points.

Paddon acknowledged doing the Italian rally for the first time worked against him.

"All 13 stages are the same as last year which makes it a little harder for us against the competition. But John and I are looking forward to our recce of these technical stages in what looks to be very warm weather."

While Paddon has driven in several other Italian rallies, they had a different character.

"We do know how fast the Italians are on their home soil, so we expect the competition to be seriously fast."

Paddon and Kennard will complete a small pre-event test to take the car’s setup from the only other tarmac ERC rally so far this season in the Canary Islands and adjust accordingly.

The rally starts on Saturday morning (NZ time) with an opening super special stage near the Colosseum. Drivers then tackle 189km of special stages around the rally base in Fiuggi, a thermal spa town southeast of Rome.