Kiwi missing in Ukraine: Body of aid worker found

A tank fires a round amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Soledar in this image released on Sunday. Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry went missing there two days earlier. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine/via Reuters

A Russian military group says it has found the body of one of two voluntary aid workers reported missing in Ukraine.

The parents of New Zealander Andrew Bagshaw, Christchurch doctors Philip and Sue Bagshaw, confirmed on Monday that their son was missing in Ukraine while working as a volunteer aid.

He was believed to have vanished along with a British man, Christopher Parry.

Reuters reported this morning that forces from Russia’s Wagner Group said they had found the body of one of the two aid workers reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the private military firm said in a statement.

It did not mention the name of the dead man but said documents belonging to both aid workers had been found on the body.

A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw, who was born in the United Kingdom, and Christopher Parry.

Andrew Bagshaw went to Ukraine as a volunteer to help those in need. Photo: Supplied

The Daily Mirror reported that Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s representative had posted: “On January 8, the Ask Wagner hotline received a request to find two British citizens who disappeared on January 6 in Soledar - Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry. Today the body of one of them was found, documents on both Britons were found with him.”

Philip and Dame Susan, who are both prominent doctors in Christchurch, said in a statement on Monday that their son was a very intelligent, independently-minded person, “who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do”.

Andrew’s parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people to move from near the battlefront of the war, the statement said.

They said they were very grateful for all the agencies from London and New Zealand who were working so hard to find him, particularly Kiwi (Aid and Refugee Evacuation), an NGO working with volunteers in Ukraine.

Kiwi KARE director Tenby Powell said neither he nor Bagshaw's family could comment yet, as it was still unconfirmed information, RNZ reported.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said in a statement it was aware of the reports, but had no further information at this time.

Andrew Bagshaw's parents Dame Sue and Phil. Photo: RNZ

Grzegorz Rybak said he was with Bagshaw helping to evacuate people and animals from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He speaks English, Polish and Russian, and translated for Bagshaw as they worked to provide relief for the region.

He told RNZ the humanitarian situation there was harrowing.

“We were delivering food, sanitary pads, encouraging people to evacuate."

Rybak said there had been those reluctant to leave their homes and belongings behind.

He had been sharing a flat with Bagshaw for two weeks and people still searching for him were exhausted, physically and emotionally, but were keeping up the search as best they could.

“The police are looking for him, the army is looking for him; he’s gained huge respect."

Grzegorz said Bagshaw showed humanity at the highest level through the work he was doing in Bakhmut.

While he does not know what happened to Bagshaw, he believed if he was alive he was likely to be in Russian hands.

The difficulty in tracking him down, Grzegorz said, was the lack of cellphone reception or electricity throughout the region.

He hoped his friend was in hiding. “I hope that he will be found in a cellar somewhere. I don’t say it’s optimistic but, of course, hope does last.”