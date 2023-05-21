At least nine dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The National Civil Police said in a preliminary report via Twitter that nine dead were confirmed at the match between clubs Alianza and FAS at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, which is about 41km northeast of the capital.
At least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition, police said.
Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the first aid group Rescue Commandos, also confirmed the deaths.
“We can confirm nine dead — seven men and two women — and we attended to more than 500 people, and more than 100 were transported to hospitals, some of them were serious,” Fuentes said.
Play was suspended about 16 minutes into the match, when fans in the stands waving frantically began getting the attention of those on the field and carrying the injured out of a tunnel and down to the pitch.
Local television transmitted live images of the aftermath of the stampede by Alianza fans. Dozens made it onto the field where they received medical treatment. Fans who escaped the crush stood on the field furiously waving shirts attempting to revive people lying on the grass barely moving.
National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, at the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.
The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said in a statement that it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims’ families.