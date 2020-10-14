Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Man charged with murder of Kiwi firefighter

    A man has been charged with the hit-and-run murder of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in the New South Wales Hunter region two years ago.

    Ian Pullen, 43, was found dead on the side of the road early on September 29, 2018, at Glenridding, near Singleton.

    He had been seconded to the Hunter Valley to help with bushfire efforts.

    Detectives from Hunter Valley Police District established Strike Force Awabakil to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and arrested a 29-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station on Wednesday morning.

    He was charged with murder, dangerous driving occasioning death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

    He was remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.

    AAP

     

     

