Man died trying to save family farm from bushfire

A man who was "always there if you needed a hand" has died while trying to save his family's farm from an approaching bushfire, his loved-ones have confirmed.

The body of 56-year-old Richard Mainey was found by police on a rural property at Temagog, 30km west of Kempsey in northern New South Wales on Tuesday, after fire tore through the area.

The fire remained out of control on Wednesday, having burnt more than 22,300 hectares as crews worked to protect properties on the eastern and northern edges of the blaze.

With more favourable conditions expected until Friday, the NSW Rural Fire Service said back-burning may take place to help contain the fire.

"Residents should expect to see an increase in smoke and fire activity as a result of these operations," it said.

Mr Mainey's family confirmed he died in the blaze in a post on social media after his body was found near a bulldozer on the property.

"Richard was a caring brother and uncle, he was always there if you needed a hand, he was a quiet achiever ... and a mister-fix-it man," they said.

"We will miss those dimples and cheeky grin more than words can ever say."

RFS district manager Liz Ferris said on Tuesday while people were encouraged to get themselves to safety rather than defend a property, the decision was a matter of personal choice.

"We can't be telling people 'you must go'," she said.

"Of course we encourage them to go if they're not prepared; now's not the time to be doing a bushfire survival plan.

"You have to look for your own community and yourself and your family, 'do you feel safe?' and if not - leave."

Fire crews took advantage of favourable conditions to bring several other blazes in northern NSW under control, including one north of Byron Bay that was halted at a retardant line created by the large airtanker.

That fire was expected to continue pushing north towards Brunswick Heads, with residents told to stay alert and monitor their surroundings.

Another fire at Belmore River, north of Port Macquarie, remained out of control and was expected to burn in an easterly direction throughout the day as crews worked to contain it in an area bordered by several roads and trails.

On Tuesday night, there were 61 fires burning across the state, 17 of which were yet to be contained.