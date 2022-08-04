Thursday, 4 August 2022

Man fights for life after Queensland shooting, gunman still at large

    One man is in critical condition and multiple people were reportedly injured as a result of a shooting in the Australian state of Queensland. 

    An emergency lockdown is in place at a rural property at Collinsville, northwest of Mackay, on  Thursday. 

    At least one man has been shot and is in a critical condition, police confirmed. 

    "One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

    "Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location."

    The incident was reported to have unfolded near the tiny town of Bogie about 9am. 

    Police declared an emergency lockdown for the immediate area surrounding around the property at 11.30am.

    Queensland Ambulance Service said eight crews had been sent to the incident coming from Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.

    Paramedics have also been sent to a location in the area, but a spokeswoman would not confirm any incident details.

    ABC News reported the RACQ Central Queensland rescue helicopter was en route to Bogie, with a spokesperson for the service saying they understood a shooter was still at large.

    Police have not confirmed if a manhunt is under way.

     

     

