More border rules ease in Australia as cases rise

A family reunites at Brisbane's domestic terminal after the first flight from Melbourne since border restrictions have eased arrived on Monday. Photo: Getty Images

Coronavirus-free Queensland state has opened its domestic borders to all vaccinated people for the first time in nearly five months, as Australians gear up for quarantine-free travel across most of the country during the busy Christmas period.

Hundreds of cars queued up at the state's southern border with New South Wales well before the rules were set to relax at 1am (local time) on Monday, television footage showed.

And there were emotional scenes at Brisbane's domestic terminal as the first flights from Victoria landed.

Queensland, Australia's third most populous state, shut its border to New South Wales in July and then later to people coming from Victoria to protect against a Delta outbreak that rocked the country's east for several months.

"We will live with Covid - but on our terms," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a tweet as the state topped its goal of having 80% of people over 16 fully vaccinated - a prerequisite for relaxing rules.

Qantas said it would fly nearly 10,000 passengers to and from Queensland on Monday in about 100 flights, with most fully booked.

The easing of border restrictions comes just days before school summer holidays begin and will be a boost for the state's lucrative tourism sector which has been badly hit by the internal border curbs.

Australian states have been relaxing border rules after reaching higher vaccination levels despite the threat from the new Omicron variant.

Tasmania is set to reopen its borders to other states later this week, while Western Australia will announce its plans later on Monday.

South Australia has been welcoming interstate arrivals since late November.

Australia has recorded nearly 229,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2104 deaths, far fewer than many comparable countries. Around 70 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country so far, mainly in Sydney.

Melburnians get Covid for second time

Victoria has reported 1290 new Covid infections and a further two deaths, as new research found three people in Melbourne contracted the virus for a second time.

The state is now managing 11,649 active cases despite 92 per cent of residents aged 12 having got two doses of a Covid vaccine.

The latest figures come as medical researchers discovered three people from a Melbourne household had contracted Covid for a second time, one year after first becoming infected.

They tested positive for the virus in July 2020, with two of three suffering mild symptoms and the third reporting no symptoms, according to a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia on Monday.

The variant they contracted, pangolin lineage D.2, was not of concern. Then all three contracted the Deltra strain of Covid-19 in July this year, but only experienced mild symptoms.

While second infections are believed to impact less than one per cent of people, the researchers are urging people who have contracted the virus to still get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Victoria is awaiting the test results of several passengers from an international flight that carried at least two confirmed Omicron cases.

There are three Omicron cases in the state - a returned traveller from the Netherlands who is in hotel quarantine and two people who sat together in the same row on a flight from Dubai to Melbourne on November 30.

NSW outbreak, booster wait time reduced

There are 536 new cases of Covid in New South Wales as fully vaccinated people started returning to Queensland, amid a spiralling outbreak of the virus linked to a Newcastle nightclub.

With the festive season well under way, NSW Health is battling to contain several large transmission events, including cases of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant - with 64 cases of the new strain now recorded in the state.

"There were nine new cases confirmed with the Omicron variant overnight, and more are expected as results of genomic testing are confirmed, NSW Health said on Monday.

The number of cases linked to an outbreak at Newcastle's Argyle House nightclub spiked from 24 to 84 overnight and "a number of these cases are likely to be the Omicron variant".

Four people who partied at the club on Wednesday had Covid-19, with the cases linked to the outbreak stemming from a Sydney Harbour Cruise of 140 people on December 3.

All 680 people who checked into the Newcastle nightclub with a QR code between 9pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday are close contacts and must immediately get tested and isolate for seven days.

Meanwhile, the wait time to receive a Covid booster shot has been reduced from six months to five to help tackle the new strain.

Epidemiologist Raina MacIntyre from the University of NSW Kirby Institute says adults need to start thinking about three shots of a Covid vaccination as being the number required to be fully vaccinated.

"Thinking you're fine with two doses, if Omicron is going to spread in Australia, is a false sense of security," she told ABC radio on Monday.

Early data indicated that even after three doses antibody levels "start to wane pretty quickly as well. So it may well be that we need another fourth dose within less than a year".

The double-dose vaccination rate of those 16 and older remains at 93.1 per cent, while 94.8 per cent of people have had their first jab.

There are 171 people are in NSW hospitals with the virus, 24 of them in intensive care.

Some 81.4 per cent of teens aged 12-15 have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 77.7 per cent are fully jabbed.

- Reuters and AAP