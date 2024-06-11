Mosley 'died of natural causes', another tourist missing

A drone view shows the area of rocky terrain where the body of Dr Michael Mosley was found, on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Symi. Photo: Reuters

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist is missing on the Greek island of Samos after he went hiking alone at the weekend.

It comes just days after British TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley was found dead after a walk on the island of Symi.

Police say the Dutch man left from the area of Marathokampos on the southwest of the island and his wife reported him missing on Sunday afternoon (local time).

"A search operation has been launched by police, the coast guard and the fire brigade," a police official told Reuters, adding that the man had been living on the island since May this year.

Samos is an island of 30,000 people in the eastern Aegean.

Mosley was found dead on Sunday following a four-day search operation on Symi after taking a walk alone in searing heat on rocky terrain.

The 67-year-old had been holidaying with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, who reported him missing.

Police said the body was found in a rocky area of Agia Marina, north of the village of Pedi and opposite the northeast beach of Agios Nikolaos where Mosley set out for his walk.

Symi is about 16km long and has 2500 residents.

The BBC is reporting an initial post-mortem has concluded that Mosley died of natural causes, with police saying there were no injuries on his body that could have caused his death. Further tests including a toxicology have been ordered.

Mosley appeared on programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, the BBC's The One Show and ITV's This Morning.