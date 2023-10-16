Museum apologises for show of support for Israel

This image appeared on Auckland Museum's Facebook and Instagram pages. Photo: Facebook / Auckland Museum

Auckland Museum has apologised for the hurt caused after it staged a light display in support of Israel.

Israel unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7 that killed some 1300 Israelis, mostly civilians.

Authorities in Gaza say at least 2670 people there had so far been killed and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

On Sunday the museum lit its building up in blue and white and said on social media it did this "in solidarity with Israel".

"Our thoughts go out to the many civilians impacted as a result of the terrorist attack a week ago," the museum had said.

"As a war memorial, we value the importance of peaceful dialogue and understanding.

"We condemn all acts of violence and terrorism. This evening the museum is lit in blue and white in condemnation and as an expression of hope for peace."

Researcher Dr Arama Rata said within hours, about 100 people had gathered outside the museum, many holding Palestine flags and chanting "Free Palestine".

She said a verbal confrontation arose between the Palestine supporters and a group of Israel supporters.

Dr Rata said Palestine supporters subsequently covered the lights with red fabric blacking out the display.

She said the museum must issue a formal apology to the community, saying its actions have caused deep divisions for people who are already hurting.

Alternative Voices for Israel co-founder Marilyn Garson said the board of the war memorial was either partisan, or uninformed.

"They feel solidarity only with Israel. So they single out one acknowledged crime while massive crimes against Palestinians are unfolding. I don't understand how Palestinian civilians can be invisible to the board of a war museum.

"It seems to me that it is the antithesis of a war memorial's mission to downgrade some human lives. They're saying that they feel for these civilians and not those civilians. So someone really doesn't understand the concept of civilian safety.

"For me, actions would speak louder than oops, you know, a war memorial should act to hold back the violence, they need to learn into their blind spot. I want them to call for the end of this horror."

In a statement, chief executive David Reeves said he personally apologised and they were reviewing the feedback they had received from Sunday night.

"I acknowledge the depth of feeling around our decision to light the museum on Sunday night. We wanted this to be an expression of hope for peace - our approach was wrong, and I personally apologise for the distress and hurt caused to members of our community.

"I am carefully reviewing and reflecting on all of the feedback we have received. As a War Memorial Museum, we continue to hope for deeper understanding and a peaceful resolution to conflict."

Police on-site at protest

Earlier, the New Zealand Jewish Council said it was dismayed to see pro-Palestinian protesters outside the museum.

Spokesperson Juliet Moses said it was up to the museum to respond.

"I would leave that up to the various internal process of the council or the police or whoever, but I think that whoever started that protest last night and participated in it should think very carefully about their humanity."

A police spokesperson said it was called to the museum and monitored the protest from 6.30pm until 9pm, when all protesters had left.

There were no reports of injury and no arrests made.