New coalition government in Fiji

Sodelpa General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru (centre) announces Sodelpa's choice of coalition partner in Suva. Photo: RNZ

There are jubilant scenes in Suva tonight after Fiji’s kingmaker party Sodelpa announced it will form a coalition with the People’s Alliance-National Federation Party to form a new government, bringing an end to FijiFirst’s eight-year reign.

It also closes a chapter on 16 years of political dominance of the coup leader turned prime minister Frank Bainimarama.

The decision was made in a secret ballot by Sodelpa’s 30-member management board where 16 voted in favour of the PA-NFP alliance and 14 voted in favour of FijiFirst.

The first sitting of parliament is tomorrow when the new prime minister will be elected.

Bainimarama has yet to concede the elections - RNZ Pacific has contacted his FijiFirst party for comment.