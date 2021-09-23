NSW passes 50,000 mark in community cases

Government modelling suggests daily Covid-19 infections may have already hit a high in NSW, but hospitalisations are still expected to peak in October. Photo: Getty Images

New South Wales has reported 1063 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and six deaths as the Australian state's outbreak surpasses 50,000 cases.

Most of NSW is locked down and police are cracking down on compliance measures as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.

Of the six deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, four were women and two were men. One death was a woman in her 90s at St Mary's Villa Aged Care Facility in Dubbo.

It takes the toll for the current outbreak to 266, while the number of cases for the outbreak now sits at 50,123.

There are 1244 Covid patients in NSW in hospital, with 233 in intensive care and 112 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, two dozen people at a southwest Sydney hospital have contracted the virus in a week - the second major outbreak at the facility outbreak in recent months.

The exposures occurred across six wards at Liverpool Hospital, a South Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Those infected include 13 patients and two staff members in the orthopaedics ward, five patients in the geriatrics ward, three patients and one staff member in the neurology ward, two patients and one staff member in the renal ward, one patient in the cardiothoracic ward and an intensive care nurse.

All staff members who have tested positive for Covid-19 are fully vaccinated, the spokesperson said.

The previous outbreak, sparked when a nurse unknowingly worked while infectious in late July, left 12 people dead.

Government modelling suggests daily Covid-19 infections may have already hit a high in NSW, but hospitalisations are still expected to peak in October when the system will be put under unprecedented stress.

NSW Health has launched a recruitment campaign to boost its pandemic response workforce, aiming to attract health professionals who may have retired, or are taking a break from work or are working in another sector.

Lismore and Albury were released from stay-at-home orders at midnight after no new cases were reported in the regions since they were locked down on September 16.

Several local council areas in the state's west were freed overnight too, with Gilgandra and Brewarrina now at least 14 days virus-free.

Restrictions will also ease in Narromine from Saturday provided the town has no cases or sewage detections before then.

The Glen Innes and Orange local government areas will also exit lockdown from Friday.