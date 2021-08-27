NSW records another 882 local cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says from September 13, up to five fully vaccinated adults can gather outdoors, but only those outside of western Sydney's local government areas of concern. Photo: Getty Images

Australia's most populous state New South Wales has reported 882 new locally acquired cases of Covid and two deaths as the government unveils its back-to-school plan for term four.

The entire state is currently locked down and police are getting tough on compliance as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.

The two people who died were a previously-reported man in his 60s in western Sydney and a man in his 90s at Concord Hospital. Both had received one vaccine dose. It takes the death toll for the current outbreak to 81.

There are currently 767 Covid-19 cases in NSW in hospital, with 117 in intensive care beds and 47 on ventilators, NSW Health said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday also revealed that HSC exams for NSW Year 12 students in 2021 would be pushed back to November 9, and all people working on school campuses must be vaccinated by November 8.

It comes as the Pfizer jab is officially approved for use by Australian health authorities in children aged 12 to 15.

"We assume that will be done in September, so that is also a pleasing development to give everybody that extra degree of comfort, and we are really looking forward to transitioning children back to face-to-face learning," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

The NSW government has also announced a $A200 million ($NZ208 million) support package for the Not-for-Profit (NFP) sector working amid the outbreak.

Restrictions eased for vaccinated

NSW recorded more than 1000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Thursday, of which the isolation status of almost 850 remains under investigation.

Ms Berejiklian nevertheless announced a long-promised change to restrictions earned after the state reached six million vaccinations.

From September 13, up to five fully vaccinated adults can gather outdoors, but only those outside of western Sydney's local government areas of concern. Children - not yet vaccinated - can be included in these groups of five.

In the 12 council areas of concern, households with all adults vaccinated can gather outdoors for recreation, such as picnics - but not with other households.

More relief is also on the way for businesses, with announcements on further assistance looming.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 positive man sought by NSW Police for allegedly breaching public health orders multiple times has been arrested and charged.

The 27-year-old has been charged with 13 offences related to breaches of public health orders, including two counts of failing to comply with self-isolation directions. He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

79 new cases in Victoria

In the neighbouring state of Victoria, 79 new locally acquired Covid cases have been reported.

The health department on Friday confirmed 53 are linked to known outbreaks, with the source of the remaining 26 under investigation. They did not disclose how many cases were infectious in the community.

It brings the total number of active cases in Victoria to 660, with about one in 10 infections based in the regional town of Shepparton.

About 16,000 residents in the region, which has a population of 65,000, are believed to be self-isolating, forcing the closure of food distributors, supermarkets and pharmacies due to staff shortages.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said some local tier-one exposure sites, particularly those involving schools, could be downgraded early.

"In the next 24 to 48 hours, I'm hopeful we might be able to see some of those exposure sites have their tier rating reclassified," he told reporters in Shepparton on Thursday.

Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the government was working with supermarkets to backfill staff from nearby regional stores, while 400 food relief packs had been delivered to those in isolation.

The state's deputy emergency management commissioner Deb Abbott and other senior departmental officials have been sent to Shepparton to coordinate relief on the ground, while 70 Australian Defence Force personnel will support testing efforts and door-to-door checks in the region.

Meanwhile, an aged care worker in Echuca, about 70km from Shepparton, has tested positive.

The region's local MP Peter Walsh said Wharparilla Lodge, a 92-bed residential aged care facility, has been locked down with no visitors allowed.

In a Facebook post, the Nationals MP said Echuca Community for the Aged's chief executive had written to families of residents and visitors saying the worker was fully vaccinated and had been well during their last shift at the lodge on August 20.

An Aldi in Echuca had been listed as a tier two exposure site on August 20 between 5.10pm and 5.55pm.

Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded for Victorians not to delay testing, saying several new cases had experienced Covid symptoms for a week or more.

Over the past week, data shows only 40% of symptomatic cases reported getting tested when symptoms first developed.

Mr Andrews said it was too early to say whether the state-wide lockdown would lift on September 2.