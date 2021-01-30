Saturday, 30 January 2021

Pandemic results in third Coachella cancellation

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.

    "The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby cancelled," an order from Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said.

    It said the decision was made to reduce the likelihood of exposure to the virus.

    Coachella brings half a million fans to an open-air site in the California desert. Its April 2020 event was initially rescheduled for October 2020, and then again to April 2021.

    Festival organisers did not immediately return a request for comment. No details for the April 2021 line-up had been announced and no new dates for the event were given.

    The decision follows a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in southern California in the past two months.

    After being wiped out in 2020, other major cultural gatherings are shifting dates again for 2021. Organisers of the Glastonbury music festival in England last week cancelled the June event and the Cannes film festival in France this week postponed its traditional May event to early July.

    Reuters

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter