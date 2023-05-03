Prime Minister meets Prince William at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales receives Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during an audience at Windsor Castle. Photo: Supplied/ Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with the Prince of Wales and exchanged gifts for each other's children.

Hipkins is in the United Kingdom to attend King Charles III's coronation.

He and Prince William had a long conversation - which ended up going over time - about many issues including climate adaptation and renewable energy, Hipkins said.

The pair exchanged gifts for their respective children during their meeting at Windsor Castle overnight NZ time.

"He gave me a Paddington bear and some books for my kids, and I gave him some pounamu for each of his children."

Hipkins will meet King Charles on Thursday about 1am NZ time.

The prime minister said there was a buzz in the air in the UK ahead of the coronation.

"Certainly arriving here in the UK, you can see what a big occasion it is by the paraphernalia that's everywhere you go," Hipkins said.

"There will be a lot of New Zealanders ... who will be following this closely back home as well," he said.

"It is a very significant piece of history that is about to unfold."

He said it was a "great honour and a great privilege to be able to represent New Zealand" at the coronation.