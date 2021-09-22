Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Quake hits Melbourne

    An earthquake has been reported in Victoria and tremors were felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra.

    Victorians took to social media on Wednesday morning to report they had felt shaking following the quake.

    Houses in Melbourne shook and movement could be felt in Geelong and even at Canberra's Parliament House.

    The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the earthquake was  magnitude 5.6.

    The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers and was near the southeast coast of Australia, GFZ added.

    With Reuters

    AAP
