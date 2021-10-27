Queen to miss climate change summit

The Queen will not attend the global climate change summit in Glasgow after being advised by doctors to rest.

Elizabeth, who at 95 is the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, spent a night at a private London hospital last week for treatment relating to an unspecified but not Covid-19-related ailment.

It was her first overnight hospital stay for years, but royal officials said she was in good spirits and returned to her Windsor Castle home the following day where she got back to carrying out light duties.

The Queen at an event at Windsor Castle earlier this month. Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, she carried out two virtual audiences to welcome the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland. Pictures showed the monarch, wearing a yellow dress, smiling and looking her usual self during the engagement.

Elizabeth, who is queen of 15 other realms including New Zealand, Australia and Canada and next year celebrates 70 years on the throne, is known for her robust health and still carrying out many public duties.

However, she was forced to cancel a planned official trip to Northern Ireland last week after her medical team said she should rest for a few days.

Recently a video emerged of the Queen saying she didn't know which leaders were coming to Scotland for the COP26 climate talks and appeared to suggest she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling the crisis.

- Reuters and AAP