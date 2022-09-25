Queen's death: Photo of chapel stone released

The Queen has been laid to rest with her parents, sister and husband in Windsor. Photo: Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/Handout via Reuters.

Buckingham Palace has published a photograph from Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor, featuring a ledger stone bearing her name and those of her parents, and husband Prince Philip.

The stone, made of black Belgian marble, sits in the King George VI Memorial Chapel which Elizabeth commissioned in 1962 as a burial place for George VI, her father.

The Queen was interred there on Monday after a state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The brass lettering on the stone reads "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002" on the top two lines, followed by a garter star and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021" on the bottom two lines.

The Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, is also interred at the chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Elizabeth died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, after 70 years on the throne and is Britain's longest serving monarch. She was 96.

Her son Charles has become King.

Meanwhile, Charles III has been pictured with his official red box, in which the monarch receives government documents, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace, as he takes up his official duties.

The locked red despatch box is an image strongly associated with the British monarchy and one that the Queen was regularly pictured with. It contains papers from the British government and some Commonwealth countries which are sent to the monarch from the office of the private secretary.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace last week. In its background is a photograph showing Charles's late parents the Queen and Prince Philip.