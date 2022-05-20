'Quiet Australians' to decide election: PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. File photo

Quiet Australians will again deliver a Liberal-National government, the prime minister says.

Invoking praise of the voters he credited for his 2019 election win, Scott Morrison says people were wrong about the expected result in the lead up last time.

"Everybody is so certain before polling day," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

"What I'm always certain of is the Australian people and their judgment, who quietly go about their business and listen carefully and consider it and weigh it up."

The prime minister is spending the final full day of campaigning in Western Australia where the coalition has the most to lose and gain.

He said he had always treated the west with the respect it deserves, while the Labor party took it for granted.

"I've always acknowledged that the Western Australian economy is so central to our national economic plan," he told Perth radio station 6PR on Friday.

"Anthony Albanese is no (WA Premier) Mark McGowan. Mark and I actually agree on a lot when it comes to the Western Australian economy, the differences are with Anthony Albanese."

Mr Morrison is confident the coalition will win back Cowan from Labor MP Anne Aly who was elected in 2016.

But the government must hold onto the seats of Swan, Pearce, Hasluck and Curtin which could swing to Labor.

Campaigning in Perth, Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek said the election result would be tight.

"Last time felt close and this time feels close," she told Sky News.