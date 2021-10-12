Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Rallies in French Polynesia against vaccine mandates

    There have been more demonstrations in French Polynesia against the local law making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare personnel and those working with the public.

    Hundreds took part in a march to the assembly building in Papeete following a call by a group 'Don't Touch my Family'.

    The meeting was addressed by Jean-Paul Theron, the retired doctor at the centre of a dispute with the health authorities over his methods of treating Covid-19 patients.

    It also gathered testimony of people who had unfavourable experiences after getting a vaccine.

    Observers say the number of participants at the now weekly event in Tahiti has dwindled after attracting about 2,500 demonstrators in September.

    Another rally was held in Hiva Oa in the Marquesas Islands.

    By law, those residents identified for vaccination must get a jab by October 23rd.

    Earlier this month, the administrative court found the law was in line with the objective of keeping the population safe, but said a final verdict was to come from France's highest court.

    62 percent of those over 12 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

    The pandemic has killed more than 600 people.

    RNZ

