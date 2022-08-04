Thursday, 4 August 2022

Reports of multiple victims in Queensland shooting

    Queensland police are investigating reports of a shooting involving multiple victims northwest of Mackay.

    The incident was reported in the Collinsville region near the tiny town of Bogie about 9am Thursday.

    A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed officers were attending a potential crime scene, but she was unable to confirm further details.

    "Communications in the area are limited," she said.

    Paramedics have also been sent to a location in the area, but a spokeswoman would not confirm any incident details.

    ABC News reported the RACQ Central Queensland rescue helicopter was en route to Bogie, with a spokesperson for the service saying they understood a shooter was still at large.

