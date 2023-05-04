Royalist Britons queue up to view Coronation spectacle

Photo: RNZ / Katie Scotcher

Dozens of royal family mega-fans have set up camp near Buckingham Palace - braving the chilly London nights to catch a glimpse of King Charles on Coronation day.

Final preparations are under way in the UK's capital for the celebration starting on Saturday, and die-hard royalist Faith Nicholson has been camped along the Mall - the main road to Buckingham Palace - for days.

It seems she prioritised coronation decorations over comfort.

"It's been really cold and the floor is really really hard, so I had to go and buy an extra duvet, it just wasn't enough with what I bought," she says.

Faith Nicholson came well prepared with coronation decorations - less so with creature comforts. Photo: RNZ / Katie Scotcher

"I always put up a few flags and that. This banner, I've not seen it anywhere else - so I was quite lucky to get that, and then I've got a picture where he's actually smiling. Yeah, I've flags and bunting - you can't do something like this without flags and bunting."

With the Coronation countdown entering its final days, the excitement is almost too much for her.

"I think I'm going to feel a bit emotional, because I've followed him since I was a youngster going to university."

An array of tents and shelters has been set up along The Mall, the road leading to Buckingham Palace, as people crowd in ahead of the King's Coronation to get a good view of the procession. Photo: RNZ / Katie Scotcher

Angie travelled from Wales for the Coronation and has also been camping along the Mall since the start of the week. She wants a front-row seat on the big day - and managed to get an early glimpse of royalty.

"The King went by ... it was wonderful, you just missed the King. He waved and smiled at me."

She and her makeshift campsite are hard to miss, with Welsh flags lining the barricade and a 2m-high cardboard cut-out of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

"We wanted to make it a Welsh corner, you know, because he used to be the Prince of Wales and it's going to be a very musical Welsh event - lots of hymn singing, Welsh hymn singing."

Angie and her colourful "Welsh corner" celebrating the King's connection to Wales is hard to miss. Photo: RNZ / Katie Scotche

There is a real sense of anticipation across London ahead of the Coronation. Union Jacks have been hung across the central streets and shops have filled their windows with King Charles merchandise.

Liz travelled to London from Norfolk to experience some of the excitement and will be hosting a Coronation Party at home on Saturday.

"We're having coronation chicken wraps and then coronation cupcakes."

Karen from Hampshire says she - like millions of others - plans to watch the King's grand procession from home.

"It's huge. The world will be upon us, won't it, and we do pageantry the best ... it will be a beautiful day."

The three-day celebration to mark the crowning of the King is expected to cost British taxpayers at least £100m, despite the King opting for a more scaled-back affair to reflect the soaring cost of living in the UK.

It is predicted Coronation weekend will generate an up to a £1 billion boost to the British economy, and these Brits think it is money well spent.

"That money will go back to the economy with spending, I mean there will be millions spent in this, it's just an excuse for businesses and shops to sell a lot of it.

"It sits all right with me, it could've been a lot more. I think Elizabeth's was a lot more lavish isn't it, this is probably a pared-down event, isn't it.

A shop display full of coronation paraphernalia. Photo: RNZ / Katie Scotcher

"All the people are already here, look - so good for the economy.

By Katie Scotcher