Six dead, more missing in Qld, Vic storms

The number of people killed by storms in southeast Queensland has risen to four with another two people still missing in floodwaters and at sea.

Queensland Ambulance Service on Wednesday said two people had been found dead after a boat capsized at Moreton Bay on Tuesday afternoon with 11 people on board.

Paramedics transported eight people to hospital in a stable condition and one person remains unaccounted for after the incident near Green Island.

A search and rescue operation launched involving water police vessels, police divers, volunteer marine rescue and coastguard had resumed at first light on Wednesday.

The body of a nine-year-old girl was found on Tuesday evening after she was lost in stormwater drains in Brisbane.

A fourth, that of a 40-year-old woman, was found in the Mary River in Gympie.

The Christmas storms had already accounted for one death on Monday when a 59-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree on the Gold Coast.

The girl's body was located following an extensive search, said police, who added they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

The statement added the family, from Rochedale South, "are requesting privacy at this difficult time".

The woman recovered from the Mary River was one of three swept into the water by the Kidd Bridge. One woman, a 46-year-old, managed to get to safety. Another 46-year-old woman is missing with the search due to resume this morning.

Severe weather had lashed parts of Queensland's southeast on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

At Gympie a wind gust of 100km/h was recorded on Tuesday while golf ball-sized hail was spotted at Zillmere in Brisbane's north.

At Jindalee in Brisbane's southwest 62mm of rain was recorded in an hour.

On Christmas Day, storms left more than 120,000 households without power and some were still cut off with more than 800 powerlines down across the southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said some further severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday around central and northern parts of the Queensland coast, and potentially reaching south to Brisbane.

However by Wednesday afternoon conditions are expected to ease.

Heatwave conditions in the state's north have prompted warnings from meteorologists, with maximum temperatures across the Gulf region expected to reach the low 40s on Wednesday.

Woman and dog rescued as storms claim two lives in Victoria

A woman has been found clinging to a tree in rising waters after jumping into a river to rescue her dog, as Victoria's storms have claimed two lives.

The 29-year-old woman made her way into the Werribee River, west of Melbourne, on Tuesday to rescue her dog Minka about 1.30pm, police said.

But she lost her footing and was swept about 20m downstream, near Redgum Close, Werribee.

A bystander noticed the woman holding onto a tree in the rapid waters and called emergency services.

Water Police and Search and Rescue members pulled Minka and the woman onto the riverbank, where they were found not to be seriously injured.

The rescue comes as two people have died in the state's storms this week.

A woman, who is yet to be identified, died after a campground was hit with flash flooding in regional Victoria.

Emergency workers were called to the Buchan campground in east Gippsland just after 5pm on Tuesday.

"Police were told a number of vehicles in the campground area were underwater and a number of people were safely retrieved from a nearby bridge," police said.

The woman was found dead at 6.45pm and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around her death.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man was killed after a branch fell on his property in Caringal, eastern Victoria.

"Emergency services provided medical assistance, however the 44-year-old Bunyip man died at the scene," police said.

The state continues to be battered by thunderstorms and remains on flood watch on Wednesday after a wet Christmas and Boxing Day.

A moderate warning is in place for the Avoca River at Charlton, as floods are likely to peak at seven metres on Wednesday morning.

The State Emergency Service is encouraging any campers in Gordon Park to relocate to higher ground as high river levels may impact the camping ground.

"Prepare for flooding now. Take actions to protect your life and property against potential hazards caused by flooding," the SES said, in an alert on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services have responded to more than 1000 assistance requests over the past three days.

The bulk of the calls came from Frankston, Shepparton, Bendigo and the state's west but the focus was expected to shift to the east with a number of flood warnings issued, SES state agency commander Alistair Drayton said.

Downed trees, particularly across roads, as well as water entering houses made up a large number of the calls.