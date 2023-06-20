Submarine exploring Titanic wreck missing



A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada, according to the private company that operates the vessel.

OceanGate Expeditions said in a brief statement on Monday that it was "mobilising all options" to rescue those on board the vessel.

The US Coast Guard did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Media reports said the Coast Guard had launched search-and-rescue operations, which typically has five people on board.

It was not clear how many people were missing.

The submarine went missing off the coast of southeastern Canada on its way to view wreckage of the Titanic. Image: Twitter

British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers, according to a social media post from a relative.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that a boat on the surface, the Polar Prince, lost contact with the submersible about an hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the wreckage site on Sunday morning (local time).

United States and Canadian authorities have launched a search and rescue operation, including aerial and surface searches, according to statements from the Coast Guard and Canada's defence ministry.

OceanGate said, "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible."

Harding's stepson wrote on Facebook that Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers." The stepson subsequently removed the post, citing respect for the family's privacy.

Harding himself had posted on Facebook a day earlier that he would be aboard the sub. There have been no posts from him since.

The expedition headed out to sea on Friday, and the first dive was set for Sunday morning, according to Harding's post.

The port bow railing of the Titanic lies in 12,600 feet (3600 metres) of water about 640km east of Nova Scotia. Photo: Reuters (file)

The company is currently operating its fifth Titanic "mission" of 2023, according to its website, which had been scheduled to start last week and finish on Thursday.

The expedition, which costs $US250,000 ($NZ403,000) per person, starts in St John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 640km into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate's website.

In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, the five-person submersible, which takes about two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet (3800 m) to the Titanic.

The British passenger ship famously sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after striking an iceberg, killing more than 1500 people.

The story has been immortalised in nonfiction and fiction books as well as the 1997 blockbuster movie Titanic.