Sydney reports another 50 community cases

Public gatherings in Sydney are now limited to two people and residents will only be allowed to travel 10km from their home. Photo: Reuters

Australia's most populous state New South Wales has reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of Covid-19 so far this year, as total infections in the latest outbreak approached 500.

There were 50 new cases of community transmission reported on Saturday, compared with 44 a day earlier, the previous 2021 record high.

Of Saturday's cases, 26 spent time in the community while they were infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised briefing.

"When you know that there are 26 cases infectious in the community, the only conclusion we can draw is that things are going to get worse before they get better," she said.

There are currently 47 cases in hospital, 19 of them under the age of 55. Sixteen people are in intensive care.

Yesterday, health authorities pleaded with Sydney's five million residents to stay home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control the outbreak.

Hundreds of extra police patrolled parts of Sydney to enforce the city's lockdown orders imposed to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

"New South Wales (state) is facing the biggest challenge we have faced since the pandemic started," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney yesterday. "At the moment the numbers are not heading in the right direction."

"Please do not leave your house. Do not leave your home, unless you absolutely have to."

The rise in cases is despite a two-week lockdown of Australia's largest city, which has now been extended to a third week ending on July 16.

In Sydney's southwestern suburbs, now the epicentre of the outbreak, streets were virtually deserted on Friday, with groups of police patrolling the suburbs.

In efforts to further restrict people's interaction, from Friday evening public gatherings will be limited to two people and residents will only be allowed to travel 10km from their home.

Berejiklian also rejected reports the government was considering a shift of policy to "living with the virus", citing low vaccine coverage in Australia.

"If we choose to live with this while the rates of vaccinations are at 9%, we will see thousands and thousands of hospitalisations and deaths," Berejiklian said.

Although Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries in keeping its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, its vaccination rollout has been among the slowest due to supply constraints and changing medical advice for its mainstay AstraZeneca shots.

Australia has relied on the Astrazenica vaccine to fight the pandemic, but now limits it to people aged over 60 in its mass vaccination centres due to the risk of blood clots, leaving short supplies of Pfizer for people 40 to 60 years of age.

Roughly a quarter of hospitalisations in the Sydney outbreak are people aged 35 and under, an age bracket not yet eligible for vaccinations under the government's programme.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said Pfizer would increase Covid-19 vaccine delivery to about one million doses a week from July 19, more than tripling current shipments, but said no decision had been made on making it available for those under 40.

"That puts us in a very strong place to be able to get this job done as we move towards the end of the year and indeed perhaps sooner," he said.

Pfizer said the total number of 40 million doses it is contracted to deliver to Australia over 2021 had not changed. Morrison said Pfizer was bringing forward vaccine deliveries to Australia from September to August.