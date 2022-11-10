'Terrible incident': Two men killed in mid-air crash in Queensland

The sole occupants of two light aircraft have died after colliding mid-air and crashing into a paddock at Kybong, near Gympie, Queensland police say.

Emergency crews responded to the incident involving a glider and another light aircraft about 2.45pm on Wednesday (local time).

"We've got two scenes in a paddock nearby, they are approximately 200 metres apart and spread across a bit of a distance," Queensland Police Inspector Brad Inskip said.

"This is a tragic incident, and quite a graphic scene left there for all the emergency services."

Police said the pilots and sole occupants in each aircraft, an 80-year-old Caboolture man and a 77-year-old Glenwood man, were declared dead at the scene.

The glider left from a local gliding club, but it's unknown where the ultralight aircraft came from.

"It's a terrible scene, terrible incident, terrible for the family and obviously those involved," Insp Inskip said.

"It's a small little regional gliding club, they all know each other, so this is going to hit the community very hard."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.