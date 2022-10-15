Thousands face evacuation in Victoria floods

Melbourne's Maribyrnong River breached its banks on Friday. Photo: Twitter

Thousands of residents in central Victoria have been told to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes with no idea when they will be able to return.

Emergency evacuation orders were in force on Saturday morning for Charlton Township at the foothills of the Great Dividing Range, Orrvale near Shepparton and the northeastern town of Wangaratta for properties within the Parfitt Road Levee System.

The evacuation order said major flooding was occurring on the Ovens River at Wangaratta, where the river was expected to reach 12.8 metres.

Shepparton in central Victoria is expected to experience its worst flooding in almost three decades from Sunday and residents have been told to prepare to evacuate.

It is now too late to leave the towns of Murchison and Murchison East, which are downstream of Shepparton along the Goulburn River.

As of 10am on Saturday there were major flood warnings for parts of the Avoca River, Goulburn River, King River, Mt Emu Creek, Loddon Weir, Ovens River, Broken River and Seven Creeks.

The extent of the damage to hundreds of home in the inner Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong is just starting to become clear after the Maribyrnong River breached its banks on Friday.

Member for Maribyrnong Bill Shorten said many houses and a lot of community infrastructure had been damaged.

"I think that people here knew the theory of flood damage, but because it hasn't happened in a couple of generations of this significance I think it's a shock," Mr Shorten told ABC News.

People displaced by the floods are eligible for one-off payments of $A560 ($NZ624) per adult and $A280 per child.

The federal and state governments have agreed to use the recently retired $A580 million Mickleham quarantine facility as emergency accommodation.

The facility will reopen early next week for 250 people with crisis accommodation available for six to eight weeks, but its actual use will depend on demand, the Victorian government confirmed.

Mostly dry conditions were forecast for Monday and Tuesday across Victoria, but flooding is expected to return late in the week.



Floods hit NSW town despite rain reprieve

In neighbouring New South Wales, thousands of residents in the town of Forbes have been hit with flooding despite a rainfall reprieve for much of the state.

The Lachlan River reached major flood level in the central-west town on Friday, with access to its business centre cut off.

Some 2200 Forbes residents and 250 homes had been affected in the flooding, according to the State Emergency Service.

NSW SES southern zone commander Benjamin Pickup said the flood focus was on the Lachlan River and the Murrumbidgee River near Wagga Wagga, with residents told to get ready to evacuate at nearby Narrandera and other low-lying areas.

"We also continue to see major flood warnings across the Murray River with those significant rainfall events they had in Victoria yesterday and the day before, and that will be an area of focus going through to next week," he told ABC TV.

There were 63 flood warnings in place across NSW on Saturday morning, nine of which were at emergency level.

The SES performed seven flood rescues across the state in the past 24 hours and it received 213 calls for help.

A let-up in the rain has been forecast for most of NSW in the coming days, although the Bureau of Meteorology says renewed flooding is possible for parts of the central west and southwest.

More rain is expected to lash towns such as Gundagai, east of Wagga Wagga, from mid-next week.

Warnings for renewed flooding from recent rainfall are also current for the Belubula, Gwydir and Macquarie Rivers.

Significant falls in northern Victoria will continue to affect the Murray River, leading to possible minor flooding in Albury and other NSW towns near the southern border.

Mr Pickup said it was possible rivers would rise rapidly even if the weather was fine due to the significant rainfall across western NSW over the past few weeks.

"The (flooding) will continue to move downstream, so we encourage residents to be aware of the conditions and monitor if they live near a watercourse," he said.