Triple murder charge after vehicle crash in Queensland

The only survivor of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Queensland has been charged with three counts of murder.

Rafferty Rolfe, 25, of Yandina, is accused of following and ramming a Nissan Navara, which spun before weaving through oncoming traffic on the Bruce Highway at Federal, south of Gympie, and into the path of an oncoming Great Wall utility on Friday.

Retiree Terry Bishop, 65, who was driving the Navara, and 25-year-old passenger Gypsy Satterley died in the crash.

Jessica Townley, 38, who was driving the utility, also died.

Police will allege Rolfe pursued Mr Bishop and Ms Satterley for about 4km before the collision.

Detective Superintendent Ben Fadian confirmed Ms Satterley had been in a relationship with Rolfe for only four weeks.

He said she had travelled with Rolfe in the stolen car before fleeing and being rescued by Mr Bishop, who has been described as a good Samaritan and a tragic victim of circumstance.

"For him and his family, this is a tragedy," Supt Fadian told reporters on Tuesday.

"He's doing the right thing picking up a person who's in distress on the side of the road and this tragedy has befallen him.

"The families of these victims are still distraught, their grief is still raw, it won't extinguish for them."

He refused to confirm reports Ms Satterley had also called the police for help as the Nissan was being pursued.

"I won't go into the specific details about that, but we possess a large amount of data and information about what's occurred in the lead-up," Supt Fadian said.

Queensland Police confirmed on Tuesday that Rolfe, who is under police guard in hospital being treated for his injuries, has been charged with their murders.

Rolfe was previously charged with armed robbery with actual violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle with intent to deprive, stealing, evasion and driving without a licence while disqualified as a repeat offender.

He has been accused of stealing an Isuzu MU-X SUV in Gympie's main street 12 hours before the fatal crash, after threatening a mother and three children at knifepoint.

In an online social media fundraiser, Ms Satterley's family alleged Rolfe had forced the mother of two to go with him on the night of the tragedy.

On the GoFundMe site, Sunshine Satterley claimed Gypsy flagged down Mr Bishop minutes before the fatal collision.

Mr Bishop had been on his way to a wedding when he stopped to help Ms Satterley.

"He leaves behind a wife, daughter, son and five young grandchildren who all loved him dearly," Mr Bishop's family said in a statement.

"Our family is absolutely devastated, he is a man that would always go out of his way to help anyone in need."

Ms Satterley's family also paid tribute to Mr Bishop, who died a hero.

"Someone stopped for her ... and a man trying to help her lost his life," Sunshine wrote.

"Thats a hero in its self. (sic)

"Another woman, Jess aged 38, whose birthday was only a couple of days before her life ended. She celebrated that with her children and husband ... that won't ever happen again for any of the victims."

Rolfe's matter was mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday and adjourned for a committal mention on September 15.