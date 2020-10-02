Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania. Photo: Reuters

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19, upending the race for the White House.

In a tweet posted early on Friday (local time), Trump said: "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately."

Trump is at high risk for the deadly virus both because of his age and because he is considered overweight. The 74-year-old has remained in good health during his time in office, but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

The results came after news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier on Thursday.

Hicks, along with other senior aides, accompanied Trump to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!", Trump said in an earlier tweet.

Hope Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One. Photo: Reuters

Trump said he was surprised that Hicks had tested positive. "She knows there's a risk, but she's young," he said on Fox News.

Hicks returned to the White House earlier this year after a stint in the private sector. She served previously as White House communications director and as a spokeswoman for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, who is tested regularly for Covid-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the November 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

The president largely eschews wearing masks and has criticised others who do. Public health professionals say mask-wearing is key to helping to prevent the virus from spreading.

Trump's positive test caps a months-long response to the virus, the seriousness of which he has consistently underplayed. Earlier on Thursday night he predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

The development alters the presidential race dramatically.

The White House issued a new schedule for Trump's activities on Friday that did not include his planned trip to Florida. Trump has held regular rallies around the country to drum up enthusiasm for his candidacy against Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is ahead in national opinion polls.

He has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has touted his management of the crisis.

Hicks' positive test raises the possibility that others within Trump's immediate circle and at the highest levels of the US government may have been exposed and have to quarantine as well.

Biden has lambasted Trump for not having a clear national plan to tackle the pandemic. Biden, a former vice president, regularly wears a mask and has eschewed campaign events with large crowds.

At the White House people who are around Trump, including some reporters, get tested on a regular basis.

But the White House did away with daily temperature checks for everyone who enters the complex months ago, and people who are tested for the virus interact with others in the White House campus who are not.

The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.